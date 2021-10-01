CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

After 19 years a suspect is now charged with killing a baby in Okaloosa County

By Tom Lewis
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A woman, wanted in connection to a 19-year old murder case in Okaloosa County, was arrested in California.

Mary Liza Mansker, 37, is being held in Yuba County, California. Okaloosa Sheriff’s investigators say Mansker was responsible for her 2-year old daughter’s death in 2002.

At the time, she told authorities she blacked out and did not know how her baby died. But earlier this year, the Medical Examiner’s Office reopened the case and determined the child died from, “shaken baby syndrome.”

Witnesses also told authorities Mansker had a terrible temper but did not have a history of blackouts. Mansker will be extradited to Okaloosa County to face murder charges.

