TSA finds blade disguised as lipstick in traveler’s carry-on bag

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Sundstrom
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

NEW YORK CITY ( WPIX ) – Officials with the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that a traveler at LaGuardia Airport was recently stopped at a security checkpoint after an officer found a tube of lipstick that was not lipstick at all, but a knife.

Travel fail: TSA shares video of raw chicken on airport baggage carousel

“Instead of lipstick in the tube, a twist of the handle reveals a razor-sharp blade,” said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the TSA, on Twitter.

Farbstein told Nexstar that the traveler ultimately surrendered the item to the TSA after being given the choice of checking it, handing it off to a non-traveling companion, or placing it back in their vehicle.

Certain sharp objects, such as knives or boxcutters, are prohibited from carry-on bags, according to the TSA. This traveler’s lipstick-style knife, Farbstein said, is among such prohibited items, but not illegal to possess or bring in checked baggage.

Mask rule for airline passengers will remain in effect into January, TSA says

Another recent traveler wasn’t so lucky, having been arrested in June for attempting to bring a gun disguised as a belt buckle through a checkpoint at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey. The man, who had the item in his carry-on, had told TSA officers he forgot the gun was in his bag. The TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey later called the man’s actions “inexcusable.”

