CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental health counseling that won’t break the bank in SWFL

WINKNEWS.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding a therapist and an affordable one with or without insurance can be really hard. But cost shouldn’t be the reason that keeps you out of the counselor’s chair and away from mental health resources. The COVID-19 pandemic flipped the world upside down and showed the importance of mental health.

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

Six signs you could be suffering from a midlife mental health crisis

How do you know if you’re experiencing a midlife mental health crisis? Research from January suggests middle age is the worst period for mental ill-health, with a double whammy of increased responsibility at home and work combining to make us more stressed. Between one in six and one in five of both baby boomers and generation X-ers suffered mental ill-health at the age of 50 according to a study by University College London. This represented a far higher proportion than at any other point in their lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month centers breaking mental health stigma

(WFFF) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Department of Mental Health and Vermont’s advocacy groups want you to know how to make a difference. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Vermonters ages 15 to 34. Even so, Laurie Emerson, executive director of NAMI Vermont,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counseling#Mental Health Issues#Mental State#Swfl
cortlandvoice.com

Family & Children’s Counseling Services seeks federal funds amid ‘epidemic’ of mental health and substance use concerns

Cortland County’s Family and Children’s Counseling Services submitted an application to receive federal funds through the county’s American Rescue Plan allocation, which would help shore up staffing concerns at a time when state funding has become competitive. Family and Children’s Counseling Services executive director Lisa Hoeschele told members of the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
Culpeper Star Exponent

Mental health providers can't meet growing demand for services

When Darin OShields learned his psychiatrist was retiring, he started searching for a new one and got the same response after calling the first 10 providers who popped up on Google. Either they weren’t taking new patients or they couldn’t schedule him for months down the road. His medication would...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fullerton.edu

Ánimo Counseling Program Tackles Shortage of Mental Health Providers in Latinx Communities

When Jennifer Coronado discovered a graduate program at Cal State Fullerton that offered a Latinx counseling emphasis, she immediately knew she wanted to be part of it. “When I was looking for a master’s program, I quickly realized that many programs did not offer very much diversity,” said Coronado ’21 (M.S. counseling-Ánimo: Latinx counseling emphasis), who identifies as both Mexican and American.
FULLERTON, CA
goodmenproject.com

Naya Clinics Breaks Down Barriers in Men’s Mental Health Care

— It is no secret that health and wellbeing are two of the most important fundamentals in any given individual’s life. It does not matter who the individual is, what their individual circumstances happen to be, or where in the world they live. Ultimately, health and wellbeing are going to always play an important fundamental role in the quality of life that any given individual is able to enjoy throughout their lifetime. Over the years, the understanding and appropriation that we have towards channeling both an individual and collective understanding of health and wellbeing has changed dramatically. Today, it is in its boldest and best era yet. Even so, there are always ways that it can be improved. And there are many approaches towards different aspects of health that are only just now being given the attention to detail and overall emphasis that they should always have been given in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Elle

Best Mental Health Apps For Therapy, Counselling And Tools You Need To Download

Downloading a mental health app is one of the best decisions an individual can make if setting out on a journey to address a psychological issue. For many people, knowing where to start when it comes to finding professional mental health support can be a daunting task, with some opting to start by finding mental health quotes and advice from friends in the first instance. However, there are now countless online options you can choose from that provide top quality mental health services remotely.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Supporting Mental Health With a Week Off Isn’t Enough

There’s a trend with companies shutting down operations for a week to allow employees to focus on their mental health. With World Mental Health Day coming up this weekend, I’m compelled to share what may be an unpopular opinion: these company shut downs don’t actually do much to address mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
communityadvocate.com

Area counseling, social service organizations face pandemic’s impact on mental health

WESTBOROUGH – After more than a year of quarantines and social distancing, many people are excited to put the pandemic behind them and return to normal. Yet, just as COVID-19 itself continues to linger through new variants, Westborough Youth and Family Services (WYFS) Director Cara Presley emphasizes that the impact of the pandemic on mental health and emotional wellness has not gone away.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WINKNEWS.com

Stress from pandemic, social media pressure contribute to school threats

With three children about to spend the next 21 days in juvenile detention after deputies say they planned to set their Fort Myers school on fire, experts say psychological stress from the pandemic and the pressures of social media have contributed to the recent instances of Southwest Florida students planning violence at their schools.
FORT MYERS, FL
WOLF

Bucknell University students working to break the stigma about mental health

LEWISBURG, UNION CO. (WOLF) — Today is World Mental Health Day, a day aimed at raising awareness worldwide about mental health issues. This is the second world mental health day of the pandemic, and many people are struggling. Some activists at Bucknell University are doing their part to break the stigma surrounding this topic and to encourage others that it’s ok to reach out for help.
LEWISBURG, PA
ABC News

World Mental Health Day: If you're feeling depressed or anxious, you're not alone

Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, has had days during the coronavirus pandemic when she said it has been a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
MENTAL HEALTH
news8000.com

La Crosse Veteran helps break stigma against military mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- It’s National Mental Health Week, but for Military Members it means a little more. Suicide rates among military members have gone up over the last year, but there are programs and people trying to change that. Arianna Cirincione served in the Air Force for 13 years.
LA CROSSE, WI
The Independent

Halifax and Bank of Scotland awarded ‘mental health accessible’ accreditation

Halifax and Bank of Scotland have received accolades after improving their support measures in place for customers with mental health issues.They have been awarded “mental health accessible” accreditation, following the recognition of Lloyds Bank in 2020, which is part of the same banking group.The banks have been awarded an “essentials” rating by the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute – the first of three levels which firms can achieve in the mental health accessible programme. They have also committed to taking further action.Steps the banks have taken include making their communications to customers with debt problems more empathetic and offering...
MENTAL HEALTH
5newsonline.com

How public school employees can get free mental health counseling in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This year teachers are dealing with a lot of stressors between virtual learning, changing mask guidance, and quarantine periods. At Gov. Asa Hutchinson's weekly briefing Wednesday, Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key highlighted the state's current set of resources dedicated to the mental health of the state's educators.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy