Jason Aldean Says USA Is ‘Greatest Country in the World’ in Patriotic Message

On Friday (October 1st), country superstar Jason Aldean took to his Instagram to share an epic American Flag snapshot that will make you want to chant “USA!”

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way. #unapologetic 🇺🇸 #phoenixwasfire,” Jason Aldean posted in the post’s caption. The image was of him during his Phoenix, Arizona performance on Thursday (September 30th).

The patriotic post comes just days after Jason Aldean announced his 10th studio album, “MACON, GEORGIA.” According to his website, the album reflects on both where he’s from and how far he has taken his “signature” sound. The country will be rolling out a total of 30 tracks. This includes 20 new tracks and at least 1 live hit off each of his previous albums. This will be done on April 22, 2022.

Jason Aldean then confirmed that the first 15 songs, including his debut single “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood, are set to be released on November 12, 2021. While sharing more details about the project, Aldean stated, “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues, and R&B. It was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way.”

Jason Aldean Shares His Thoughts About Returning to Live Music After More Than a Year

Just days after kicking off his highly anticipated tour, Jason Aldean spoke to Entertainment Tonight about taking to the stage again after more than a year of shutdowns caused by the global health crisis.

“It’s been 14 months for us since we played a show. And that’s crazy,” Jason Aldean stated. He said that he and his crew were playing more than 200 shows a year. “Just kind of having everything taken away from you that you love to do has been rough. So, it just feels good to be back with the bank and the crew. Get a chance to get on stage, see some fans.”

Jason Aldean also admitted he became very emotional during his 2021 tour’s first two shows. “I think just the initial walking onstage. That’s kind of always my favorite part anyway,” the country singer said. “[It] is the initial moment that I walk onstage and you kind of get the pop from the crowd. To heart that after 14 months, it was pretty special.”

Aldean is currently on tour. The next few stops include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Denver, Colorado; Peoria, Illinois; Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; and Charleston, West Virginia.