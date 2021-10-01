CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Oktoberfest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the 56th Anniversary of Oktoberfest in the Amana Colonies!. When you think Oktoberfest in Iowa only one name comes to mind; the Amana Colonies. We invite you to join us this year, our 56th, for this Bavarian-style festival. Enjoy a keg tapping ceremony on Friday at the Festhalle along with German Music, Amana Brats, local wines, and beer. Saturday begins with a parade followed by the Oktoberfest Games and more beer, brats, and music. Sunday offers more music and fun and admission on Sunday is FREE.

knuj.net

Oktoberfest roars to life again

After a scaled-down event last year due to pandemic restrictions, Oktoberfest roared back to life at the Best Western Plus Friday night. Music continues at the Best Western Plus Saturday with the Concord Singers at 2 and 6:30 p.m., Schell’s Hobo Band 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Dain’s Dutchmen, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Green Mill patio music Saturday features Musik Meister Josh Norman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Christa Bohlmann from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown music on Center Street features Dain’s Dutchmen 10 a.m. to noon, the Blue Ringers noon to 3 p.m. and the Deer Brand Polka Gen 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. Johnny Helget and Nate Frederickson perform at the B&L Bar, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. DJ CPR follows until closing. The Lamplighter features live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. German-American parade at 11 a.m. today.
