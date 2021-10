Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 9 cents, and December KC wheat is down 4 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are weaker across the board with the exception of soybean oil which is rallying along with other global vegetable oil markets. After an impressive run last week, wheat prices are seeing some premium taken out after failing to push through the August highs.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO