HV Insulator Analysis Tool

You can use an image-processing algorithm to transform an image from the traditional Red-Green-Blue colour space to the Hue-Saturation-Value colour space. The HSV model describes perceptual colour relationships related to the artistic ideas of hue, tint and shade. While hue is a circular property related to the wavelength of the colour where red corresponded approximately to 0, yellow to 60, green to 120, cyan to 180, blue to 240 and magenta to 315. Saturation indicates the purity of a colour (saturation = 1) or how close to white or grey (saturation = 0) and thus devoid of colour. Value is related with the darkness or brightness of the pixels.

