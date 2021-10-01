HV Insulator Analysis Tool

A capable sheetfed scanner in the medium- to high-volume range, the Raven Pro Document Scanner ($649.85) has one standout feature: an 8-inch, tablet-like touch screen interface that lets you operate the scanner from start to finish. As long as you have the scanner connected to a network (for cloud storage) or storage device, no PC is required. Of the sheetfed document scanners we’ve reviewed over the past several years, only Canon’s much more expensive imageFormula ScanFront 400 and Fujitsu’s ScanSnap iX1600 (Editors’ Choice recipients both) come with relatively large touch screens. The Raven Pro is fast, accurate, and easy to use, and it's our latest favorite medium- to high-volume networkable sheetfed desktop document scanner.
