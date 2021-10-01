CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo: Kane Mousah suffers horrific gash in decision loss at Bellator 267

By Danny Segura
 4 days ago
Kane Mousah sure kicked off the spooky season in the combat sports world.

The Bellator lightweight suffered one of the most horrific cuts sustained in recent memory in MMA during his clash against Davy Gallon in the preliminary card of Bellator 267. The event took place on Friday at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

Below is a picture of the cut that was opened up by Gallon in the first round from an elbow (photo courtesy of Bellator MMA):

Shortly after the conclusion of the fight, and being stitched up by the doctors, Mousah posted a video to his Instagram story explaining how he felt about the outcome, and of course, the nasty gash on his forehead.

“It didn’t go our way but I think I won the fight,” Mousah said on his Instagram stories. “A fight is a fight. This is the thing about MMA, it’s such an amazing sport and it can be scored any way. That was the fight of the night. You saw me in there gritty; southpaw; head kick; hurt him; split me; blood in my eyes, but never quit once. Heart of a lion.”

Mousah (13-4 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) fought through the cut, but unfortunately didn’t get the nod from the judges despite the gutsy performance. Gallon was awarded a unanimous decision win.

Up-to-the-minute results of Bellator 267 include:

  • Lewis Long def. Michael Dubois via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 0:41
  • Davy Gallon def. Kane Mousah via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Elina Kallionidou def. Petra Castkova via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 2:07
  • Jack Grant def. Nathan Jones via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 1, 2:16
  • Fabacary Diatta def. Nathan Rose via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Chiara Penco def. Katharina Dalisda via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:45
  • Khurshed Kakhorov def. Jair Junior via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

