Schoenbrunn Village to host Colonial Trade Faire
Historic Schoenbrunn Village, 1984 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia, will host the Colonial Trade Faire from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17. The fair will feature 200 colonial vendors, reenactors and craftsman. Attendees will be able to watch historic demonstrations, music, trade goods and experience what life was like in 1772. Performers that will be present at the fair will include The Heritage Fife and Drum, Julie Rossington, Vane Scott and Brad Harp.www.timesreporter.com
