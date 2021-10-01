CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Philadelphia, OH

Schoenbrunn Village to host Colonial Trade Faire

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Schoenbrunn Village, 1984 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia, will host the Colonial Trade Faire from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17. The fair will feature 200 colonial vendors, reenactors and craftsman. Attendees will be able to watch historic demonstrations, music, trade goods and experience what life was like in 1772. Performers that will be present at the fair will include The Heritage Fife and Drum, Julie Rossington, Vane Scott and Brad Harp.

www.timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
New Philadelphia, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hoffman
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy