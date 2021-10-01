CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Temporary closure of Phil Baux Park and Snow King ball field Saturday

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation has been informed by the Town of Jackson and Snow King Mountain Resort (SKMR) of the following impacts to Phil Baux Park and Snow King ball field due to construction related activities.

On Saturday, October 2, SKMR will be flying and setting towers for the new gondola. The southernmost portions of Snow King ballfield and the playground area in Phil Baux Park will be closed for activity until late morning/early afternoon for safety concerns related to helicopter impacts.

SKMR will be coordinating closures and signage and adjusting those as the work moves uphill away from the base of the mountain.

In addition, the Snow King restroom will be closed for the rest of the season due to sewer and water impacts.

