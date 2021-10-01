Girl, 16, critical after shooting near Brooklyn playground: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD said a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot near a Brooklyn playground Friday afternoon.

ABC 7 reports authorities are searching for multiple suspects wearing all black who fled on Nevins Street, after the shooting near Wyckoff Street in Boerum Hall.

The victim, who was reportedly shot in the head, was rushed to Methodist Hospital.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police said they do not believe the victim was the intended target.

Video from the Citizen app showed the area taped off as officers investigate the incident.