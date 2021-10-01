Sex Offender Hired To Remove Bees Assaults 11-Year-Old Boy, Bucks DA Says

A man registered as a sex offender since last June inappropriately touched an 11-year-old boy living in a household that hired him to remove bees, authorities in Bucks County said.

Jeffrey Todd Lukens, 61, of Buckingham Township, had been working as a contractor in the Newtown Township home, and invited the boy over to help him on Sept. 2, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Lukens invited the boy to assist him, offering him a partial bee suit to wear to protect his face and upper body, according to a criminal complaint.

The boy was on a ladder and using a reciprocating saw to remove the bee nest when Lukens began massaging the boy’s thighs.

He then lifted the boy’s shorts and took a cellphone picture of his thighs and, with the boy still on the ladder, Lukens moved his hand under the boy’s shirt and began massaging his lower stomach and upper pubic area, the DA's Office said.

The boy got off the ladder and left when he felt Lukens lift his underwear away from his body, according to the complaint.

Lukens went back to the home on Sept. 6 to finish the project. Before he left, Lukens asked the boy if he could take a picture of his abdomen, lifting up his shirt without permission to snap a picture, court records show.

He also reportedly asked the boy's sister to help measure her brother's abs. Once the boy's siblings went back inside the home, Lukens again asked the boy to take another "quick" picture of his abs, according to the complaint.

That's when the boy ran inside and told his parents.

The boy’s parents contacted the Newtown Township Police Department later that day to report the incidents.

A search of Lukens’ cellphone uncovered deleted cellphone pictures showing the boy’s thighs, lower stomach, and upper pubic area, authorities said.

Lukens was charged with felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor, along with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, indecent assault, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct, and summary harassment.

Lukens turned himself in on Friday. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Maggie Snow who set bail at 10 percent of $100,000.

Lukens was a registered sex offender on the Megan’s Law registry for 10 years until this past June, authorities said.

“While the evidence known to us does not warrant accusing Mr. Lukens of additional crimes at this time, our knowledge of this case and of past history gives us enough concern to ask if there are any other victims out there,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

“If you’ve been victimized by Mr. Lukens, or if you know someone else who may have been, you have nothing to be ashamed of. You’ve done nothing wrong. Please come forward.”

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone who believes they have been victimized by Lukens, or believes they know someone who has been victimized by him, to contact police.

Tips can also be submitted through the CrimeWatch website.

