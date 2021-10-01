CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Officials: Student allegedly brought weapon to New Jersey charter school

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Parents of students at an Essex County charter school are on edge after a student allegedly brought a weapon to the school.

The incident happened at Kipp Newark Collegiate Academy. Newark police came to the school around 9:30 a.m. Friday after the school received an anonymous tip that a student had a weapon inside of the school.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara says that the student was detained while the incident was investigated.

A school security officer turned over the weapon. The school was not evacuated.

But some parents say that they are not happy with how the school responded to the incident.

"The school sent out an email. How dare you send out an email, you should make phone calls everybody doesn't check their emails,” says parent Toni Scantlebury. “And to leave the kids trapped in here and not allow them to come out and they know that parents are out here is wrong.”

Scantlebury alleges that kids are often sneaking through the back into the school. She says that there needs to be more security.

A spokesperson for the school says in a statement, “At KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy student safety is our top priority… The student who is alleged to have brought the weapon will not return to NCA until a full investigation is complete and the appropriate next steps have been determined."

Kipp Newark Collegiate Academy is not part of the Newark Public School system.

TomG
4d ago

It's Newark and parents keep guns around so that even a toddler has access so things like this at a school is not surprising. PS, these days it's not surprising anywhere in our xountey.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Security#Newark Public Safety#Nca#Newark Public School
