Chicago, IL

Why Teens Carjack In Chicago? They Use Cars To Commit More Crimes, Or Simply To Get Around Town

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nicole is a 15-year-old girl, and she doesn’t even know how many cars she has stolen by force.

She says she used a knife to take the cars from unsuspecting drivers at least six times.

“I don’t know, I don’t count,” she told  CBS 2’s Irika Sargent.

In an online conversation with Erin Moriarty of CBS’s “48 Hours” previewing her reporting on the teen carjacking trend, Sargent said she found the offenders are getting younger every year—some as young as 11 years old.

Nicole says she feels guilt.

“I am trying to be different,” she said. “I want to leave that in the past. I don’t want to be that person no more.”

Nicole said she has an advantage as a teenage girl, because drivers wouldn’t suspect a female carjacker.

The teenagers often use the cars to commit other crimes, including drive-by shootings. Others sell the cars for a few thousand dollars or even use the vehicle to get around town.

BALTIMORE — Before their son went on his first hunting trip with Caroline County Judge Jonathan G. Newell, his parents sat him down and came up with a safe word. “I said, ‘I know you like Judge Newell, and you think he’s a great guy, and we have no reason to think otherwise, but ... we want to make sure that you are aware of what to look for — what to know is acceptable versus unacceptable,’” the boy’s mother recalled.
Chicago police arrested a man who allegedly engaged in a "reckless" shooting as he was trying to scare off a carjacker – for the second time in two months. Back in August, Naser Zaghlol’s Nissan Altima had been stolen while he was making a delivery for DoorDash. Police found the car, but not the thieves, who presumably kept the key fob to start the car.
CHICAGO - An Indianapolis woman is facing federal charges for allegedly purchasing 31 guns illegally, six of which have been tied to Chicago crimes. Tashia Overton, 21, of Indianapolis, has been charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer and unlicensed dealing in firearms.
By Irika Sargent and Carol Thompson CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago faces a carjacking crisis. The city is on pace to top last year’s numbers. You’ve heard from victims of those crimes. You’ve heard from police and community leaders trying to prevent those crimes. But, for the first time you’re hearing from some of the youngest carjackers committing those crimes. They talk about why they do it, how they do it and what it will take to get them to stop. Three teens sat down with CBS 2’s Irika Sargent for a candid conversation. We’re giving them a voice, not to glamorize to take advantage of them,...
CHICAGO — A man was charged with firing shots at officers in Roger Park, according to Chicago police. Timothy Thomas, 31, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with a misdemeanor and issued two citations. Chicago police...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The carjacking crisis in Chicago continues, with a record-breaking rise in the crime. From the beginning, CBS 2’s Tara Molina has tracked the case of a woman who was carjacked in Bucktown. She has been monitoring how the cases proceed, following a meeting in the neighborhood Tuesday night. The victim of the Bucktown carjacking in question told Molina Wednesday that she is not happy with the latest development – to say the least. She was surrounded by three young men in the attack, and the one suspect who was brought in and charged in connection to her case was...
An Indianapolis man is facing federal charges for the alleged illegal purchase of the gun that was later used to kill 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a West Side McDonald’s drive-thru, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. The charges are the latest high-profile example of an alleged straw purchaser, a key target...
CHICAGO (CBS)– A dog helped scare off an attempted carjacker in Old Town Monday night. Police said a 41-year-old man was parking his vehicle in a garage, in the 1400 block of North Cleveland Avenue just before 9 p.m., when a man exited a gray Dodge Charger. The offender attempted to take the vehicle at gunpoint, but was scared off by the victim’s dog barking. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
INDIANAPOLIS – Six Indianapolis residents have been indicted on federal charges after being accused of illegally buying guns that were subsequently used in crimes across Chicago. According to the Department of Justice, the indictments stemmed from a multi-agency effort that included the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked of her Jeep at gunpoint on Friday, but got the vehicle back – only to have it stolen again two days later in a different part of the city. In the first incident at 8:24 a.m. Friday, the 45-year-old woman was driving a Jeep in the 3300 block of West Wabansia Avenue on the cusp of Humboldt Park and Logan Square, when a gray minivan pulled up and blocked her in, police said. A man got out of the van, took out a gun, and demanded at gunpoint that the woman get out of the Jeep, police said. The woman complied, but the perpetrator still knocked her to the ground, took her belongings, and drove off in her Jeep. The Jeep was located within the day and the woman got it back. But then at 1 p.m. Sunday, the woman parked her Jeep in the 6600 block of West Henderson Street in Dunning, and when she came back for it, it was gone, police said. No one was in custody late Sunday. Detectives were investigating.
