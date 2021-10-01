Cars Collide On Main Street, One Vehicle Catches Fire, Alton Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Quickly

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department quickly extinguished a car fire in the 1600 block of Main Street in Alton on Friday afternoon. The car fire occurred when two vehicles collided in that area. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, Battalion Chief on duty David Eichen said. Eichen said the fire call came in at 1:58 a.m. to the department and they dispatched to the scene in rapid fashion. “The buckled hood of one of the cars made contact with the battery and the battery shorted out,&rdquo Continue Reading