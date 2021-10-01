CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, IL

Wood River Restaurant Owners Share 'Kindness' And Knowledge With Life Skills Students

 4 days ago
WOOD RIVER - Lewis and Clark Junior High School Special Education Teacher Sheri Stimac recently received what she described as “a precious act of kindness” from the Sixth Street Diner owners in Wood River. Stimac said the Sixth Street Diner owners Alan Fezel and Kim Boch were both extremely gracious and paid for all of her group’s meals on their field trip. She added that it had been difficult to take field trips because of COVID-19 and this particular one was extra special. Continue Reading

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

