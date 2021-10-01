Wood River Restaurant Owners Share 'Kindness' And Knowledge With Life Skills Students

WOOD RIVER - Lewis and Clark Junior High School Special Education Teacher Sheri Stimac recently received what she described as “a precious act of kindness” from the Sixth Street Diner owners in Wood River. Stimac said the Sixth Street Diner owners Alan Fezel and Kim Boch were both extremely gracious and paid for all of her group’s meals on their field trip. She added that it had been difficult to take field trips because of COVID-19 and this particular one was extra special. Continue Reading