Douglas County, OR

September deadliest month of pandemic yet for Douglas County, Oregon

By KPIC
kpic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. - More people died from COVID-19 in Douglas County in September than in any other month since the pandemic started in March 2020. "In September 2021, we sadly reported more COVID-19 related deaths of Douglas County residents than in any other month during the pandemic, a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths," the county government reported Friday, October 1. "In fact, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in September 2021 represents about 37% of our total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began."

Nadda Bootliquor
3d ago

imagine that, in the beginning nobody even knew anybody who had covid-19. get that vaccine out there and people start dropping like flies. But hey, that's just science!!

R Morones
4d ago

in addition there's no data that I've seen that Bona fides a lot of the information, for example, how many of those people had underlying health conditions, how many of those people have never been vaccinated for the flu virus, and how many people of those have never even had a tetanus shot for whooping cough shot...??? We don't know if these people were overweight, we don't know if these people worked in the office or Outdoors there are so many different variable factors that means not just one-size-fits-all vaccine for everybody in the population... That's all I got to say about that... I'm not anti-vaccine don't get me wrong people that have these underlying condition should really consider the inoculation... Peace

1 hunter
3d ago

just trying to keep it going scare tactics there banking on this virus they don't want to see it end....

Coronavirus
