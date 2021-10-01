CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Child airlifted to hospital after ‘accidental’ shooting at Mississippi school

By Kaitlin Howell, Anthony Howard
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4KuD_0cEQi9Ix00

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One child was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting at a school in Newton County, Mississippi.

According to Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick, the shooting happened at Newton Elementary School on Thursday, September 30. The child was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

Teen father charged with murdering newborn to avoid child support

The Newton County Appeal reported Sheriff Joedy Pennington and Chief Patrick are classifying the shooting as accidental.

“A child brought a gun in a backpack. The weapon went off right at getting out of school time, accidentally. It hit a 7-year-old in the leg,” Pennington said.

He told the newspaper that the backpack belongs to a first grader.

School Spokeswoman Tiwari McClain said they had an apparent school shooting involving two students. She did not know the condition of the students.

Brian Laundrie’s sister saw him twice after return to Florida, was at Fort De Soto with family: attorney

The Newton Municipal School District released the following statement on Facebook:

An elementary school student brought a firearm on campus today.  From accounts, the firearm was in the student’s backpack and discharged, wounding another student. The wounded student was airlifted to Jackson for further treatment.  Per district policy, a lockdown was instituted at all school campuses.  The lockdown has since been lifted, and the children have been released home.  Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students and parents of Newton Elementary School as well as all NMSD students, their families, faculty, and staff.

DR. GLENDA NICKSON, SUPERINTENDENT, NEWTON MUNICIPAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Newton Elementary School will be closed on Friday, October 1, 2021. Classes will resume on Monday, October 4, 2021.

According to school leaders, N. H. Pilate Middle School and Newton High School will report on Friday, October 1, 2021 as normal.

Counseling services will be available for all students, faculty, and staff.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will assist with the case, according to Chief Patrick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton County, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Newton County, MS
Newton County, MS
Government
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Newton County, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Child Support#One Child#Newton Police#Newton Elementary School#The Newton County Appeal#Nmsd#Newton Municipal School#Newton High School
WFLA

Victims identified in Davenport triple murder: ‘They were wonderful family people’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The three people who were killed in a triple homicide in Polk County over the weekend were identified Monday by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Over the weekend, deputies arrested electrical worker 39-year-old Shaun Runyon of Pennsylvania after they say he allegedly beat and stabbed three of his coworkers to death in the home they were sharing while doing work for a Lakeland Publix property.
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

WFLA

914
Followers
275
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy