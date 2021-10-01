Top 12 Questions Heading into Week 5 of the Big 12 Football Season

Week 4 was a mixed bag for the Big 12 conference. By and large, it was the defenses that suffered, but there were a few defensive bright spots. TCU and KU lost nonconference games with spectacular displays of spotty-at-best defense. Texas Tech’s defense was humiliated by Texas, but Texas’ defense didn’t fare much better in the 70-35 Longhorns victory in a game that had 1,159 yards of combined total offense (639 for UT and 520 for TTU). Baylor defeated Iowa State, but a Trestan Ebner kickoff return and some excellent punting by Isaac Power were the real difference in a game that saw the Bears get outgained by the Cyclones 479 yards to 282 yards. K-State’s defense took the first half off against the Cowboys, allowing 24 points, and the K-State offense fumbled a snap into the endzone for another Cowboys’ TD.