Riverview, FL

12 Tampa Bay area health care workers, brides-to-be given wedding dresses for free

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXtaK_0cEQhA8e00

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A dozen couture wedding dresses found loving homes with brides-to-be this week at no cost.

The dresses worth between $800 and $2,500 were given to deserving health care workers and first responders.

Their friends and family nominated them to receive the dresses from The Regent in Riverview and the new brides couldn’t be more pleased.

“I’m in a bridal group on Facebook, and I literally screenshot a bride who just got married and she had on the same exact dress. I was ecstatic when she told me that I could have that dress,” said Katrena Flowers, a traveling nurse.

The 12 ladies represent nurses from all over Tampa Bay.

The CEO of The Regent, Shannon Keil, even struggled with COVID-19 right after starting the nominations for these dresses back in August. Keil says she now has a newfound appreciation for this group of ladies.

“I wasn’t sure exactly how this was gonna go. But once we got started, the momentum just kept building and building and building until it just imploded today. It was exciting to watch and watch all the joy in the room and all the brides excited about their dresses,” she said.

While this group of brides is set for their future weddings, there are still more dresses waiting to be matched with their brides-to-be. A special project is in the works involving Tampa Bay teachers.

Community Policy