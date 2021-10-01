The Chief’s Desk – October 1st

Another week, another number of transports by our Rescues, and another notice of investigation from the Arizona Bureau of EMS under the Department of Health Services (DHS). I’ll touch more on that in a bit. First, I’d like to thank all of you for your hard work and dedication during these very difficult times. It has taken a lot of extra effort and aggravation on your part to staff the Rescues, move the Rescues around, and decide whether or not to transport. Trust me, we at the Staff level are just as frustrated with this situation.