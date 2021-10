BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Town of Brownsburg is looking for local volunteers to help rebuild the popular Blast Off playground at Williams Park. The wooden playground — originally built in 2000 by by community volunteers and a New York-based company specializing in outdoor play spaces — will be rebuilt with recycled plastic material. The town's parks department is hoping to find volunteers that will sign on for four- and eight-hour shifts Oct. 25-29 to rebuild it.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO