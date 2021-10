FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Board of Broward County Public Schools voted 8-1 to keep their mask mandate and current quarantine protocols on Tuesday. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright says the positivity rate in the district has been declining but its still considered fairly high. “We are continuing to monitor not only those who are COVID positive but those being required to quarantine across our students and our staff members,” says Cartwright. In a memorandum from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to the State Board of Education members Monday, he finds probably cause that Broward schools acted contrary to the law by requiring students to wear...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO