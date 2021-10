Here at GameSpew, we’re big fans of co-op gaming. Couch co-op gaming is our favourite, but it’s not always possible or ideal. What if you want to play with your friends who are spread across the world? Or what if you’re lucky enough to have a dual TV and console setup in your home? Well, there’s online co-op for that. And there are plenty of great online co-op games on PS4.

