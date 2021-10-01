CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sami Callihan Releases Photo Of Ankle Injury

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSami Callihan took to Twitter last night and released a rough-looking post-surgery photo. “It’s probably fine. #IMPACTonAXSTV,” Callihan joked. You can see the photo below. As noted, Callihan was injured while doing a suicide dive at the Impact TV tapings from Skyway Studios in Nashville back on September 18. He...

www.pwmania.com

