CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

LDH: 8th child death reported from COVID since start of 4th surge

By Scott Lewis
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KDM9_0cEQdg2w00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A child under the age of 5 is dead from COVID-19, according to the Louisiana Department of Health — the eighth child to die from the disease since the start of the pandemic’s fourth surge in the state.

In total, 17 children under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

“No parent should have to bury their child. We owe it to our ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.

LDH: Deaths of pregnant mothers, unborn children spike during fourth surge of COVID

Officials said they are not releasing any further details about the victim.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldh#Covid#State Health#Covid Officials
WGNO

OLOL announces plans for $100 million new cancer center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake has announced construction plans for a new $100 million cancer center. Construction of the 80,000 square foot facility will begin in 2022. Officials said the Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will include medical and surgical oncology practices, a chemotherapy/infusion center, advanced imaging and […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGNO

New bond set for mother, boyfriend accused in the death of toddler

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother and boyfriend accused of second-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing. The judge increased the bond for both Cardwell and Gardner to $375,000 each. If they post bond, the judge ordered that Cardwell and Gardner be on house arrest […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

710
Followers
266
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy