My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Tickets Available Now, Includes Special Booklet

 4 days ago
The highly anticipated My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is coming to theaters soon, and those who are excited about seeing it can officially grab tickets now. Alongside showing a new trailer (which is below), Funimation announced on Friday that tickets for the official film are available to pre-order now in both the United States and Canada. Alongside the tickets, Funimation also revealed that audience members who see the film during its opening weekend will receive a special My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Vol. 1 Specialty Manga Booklet.

Related
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Delivers Its Cheekiest Censorship Yet

My Hero Academia is pushing forward with a new arc in its manga, and fans are all on board with the move. After experiencing a dark adventure with Izuku, the gang has come together to bring Deku back to the surface, and Class 1-A did just that. These days, the manga is toeing into a new story to calm the storm, and it delivered big time with a funny bit of censorship this week.
COMICS
IGN

My Hero Academia Season 6 Will Explore ‘Paranormal Liberation War’ Arc: Report

TOHO Animation has announced that My Hero Academia season 6 is currently in development. The news comes after the season 5 finale aired in Japan. According to Collider, in the final moments of the last episode of My Hero Academia, lead character Izuku Midoriya warns about a battle with the Paranormal Liberation Front, which will be a “major incident that will shake superhuman society.” The next season is expected to follow the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga. The arc is considered to be a turning point in the series with long-term consequences in the manga. Paranormal Liberation War is the final arc for the Rise of Villains saga. TOHO has also dropped a teaser for My Hero Academia season 6, which shows an upcoming battle.
COMICS
Anime News Network

My Hero Academia Anime Gets 6th Season

New season to cover "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of original manga. The 25th and final episode of the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime (113th episode overall) announced on Saturday that the anime will get a sixth season. The new season will adapt the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga, which features an all-out war between heroes and villains.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Sets Up All Might's Post-Hero Arc

The world is a very different place in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, with the events of the War Arc tearing apart hero society and forcing a number of the heroes to have to change gears in the face of a threat, unlike anything they've seen before. With Deku attempting to hold together society while further learning to master the Quirk of One For All, the latest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen epic sees All Might encountering a surprising return while also attempting to figure out what the future holds for the former Symbol of Peace.
COMICS
The Associated Press

Includes Voices From HIROAKA Original Voice Actors! - The Official Truly Wireless Earbuds for the Popular Anime “My Hero Academia”

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Notification by original voice by popular characters when operating earphones such as “power on” and “power off”! MTI Co., Ltd., which develops the Japanese audio brand “NUARL”, has released a completely wireless earphones in collaboration with “My Hero Academia”. This press release features multimedia. View the...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Has Confessed All Might's Darkest Belief

My Hero Academia is on the cusp of its season five finale, but right now, all eyes are on All Might in the manga. If you keep up with the series, then you will know why the hero is being eyed so carefully these days. After failing to rein in Izuku, the former Number One hero has gone off on a solo quest, and chapter 326 went so far as to share All Might's most dangerous belief with fans.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Spruces Up Its Villains in New Key Visuals

My Villain Academia has recently come to an end in the fifth season of My Hero Academia, putting Shigaraki and the League of Villains into a place of power that spells serious trouble for the heroes, with the War Arc most likely taking place in the potential sixth season of the anime adaptation. To celebrate the upcoming Blu-Ray release of the fifth season in Japan, this November will see a live event being held which will bring together the voice actors for the villainous faction of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise, and has given the League a major fashion upgrade.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Aim With Lady Nagant

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has taken Lady Nagant off the page and takes aim! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been nothing but intense since it first began, and it has challenged Izuku Midoriya in tons of unexpected ways. With the burden of mastering One For All as soon as possible before Tomura Shigaraki and All For One make their move, Izuku had also been dealing with the very real threats of mercenaries sent by All For One to capture him as soon as possible. This included the fan favorite, Lady Nagant.
COMICS
epicstream.com

My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases First Teaser After Season 5 Finale

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just as the finale episode of Season 5 aired, the first teaser of My Hero Academia Season 6 releases and it perfectly sets up what is in store for the next run of the anime. An exchange of thrilling lines between Deku and Shiggy is featured along with some key visuals for the upcoming installment of the show which seems to be entering the Paranormal Liberation War arc from the manga series.
COMICS
