My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Tickets Available Now, Includes Special Booklet
The highly anticipated My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is coming to theaters soon, and those who are excited about seeing it can officially grab tickets now. Alongside showing a new trailer (which is below), Funimation announced on Friday that tickets for the official film are available to pre-order now in both the United States and Canada. Alongside the tickets, Funimation also revealed that audience members who see the film during its opening weekend will receive a special My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Vol. 1 Specialty Manga Booklet.www.comingsoon.net
