Florida State

Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Florida girl

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
 4 days ago

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Fort Pierce Police Department announced on Friday that a 22-year-old woman is under arrest for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl last week.

Arianna Aleja Colon of Okeechobee turned herself in Friday afternoon at the St. Lucie County Jail for hitting Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez, authorities said.

According to investigators, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing the street at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue around 6:15 a.m. to get to her school bus, which was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended when she was hit.

“Since the tragedy, the Fort Pierce Police Department has worked tirelessly to collect the evidence necessary to charge Arianna Aleja Colon,” said Major Carlos Rodriguez on Friday. “This hits close to home for all of us.”

Colon has been charged with vehicular homicide and; leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a human with a bond amount of $210,000.

chris
4d ago

Because people don’t care and drive by a bus like it’s nothing. Whos gonna stop them and this is what happens. Now she can sit in jail and think about killing a little girl the rest of her life.

staci
4d ago

She has a daughter of her own, around 2 years old. She applied to rent a condo of mine a few months ago! Glad that wasn’t approved!

Allen Jackson
3d ago

I knew it was a matter of time for investigators to track them down! Those school 🚌 busses are equipped with a high resolution camera 📷😳 designed for this exact situation!

WFLA

