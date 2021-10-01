CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans' Zach Cunningham, Ross Blacklock placed on reserve COVID-19 list

By Brandon Scott
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago
Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock have been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Given the timing, neither player will be available when the Texans travel to Buffalo this weekend to face the Bills on Sunday.

Losing either player would be a significant blow to the team, and having both out presents a tremendous challenge.

Cunningham is the Texans' leading tackler and it's a squad that's struggled tackling in the past two games.

Blacklock has shown improvement from his rookie season to his second season, recording a strip sack in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Without Cunningham, the Texans could rely more on Neville Hewitt, who started 16 games for the New York Jets last season and led the team in tackles.

With Blacklock out, expect to see more of Jaleel Johnson, who was in Houston's training camp but later rejoined the team from the Saints' practice squad after an injury to Vincent Taylor.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott.

