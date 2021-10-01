No serious injuries in chain-reaction crash on I-96 near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Minor injuries were reported following two crashes on I-96 south of Lowell Friday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Alden Nash Avenue in Lowell Township.

The second crash happened around 2:30 p.m., also in the eastbound lanes close to Alden Nash.

Michigan State Police say a semi-truck driver failed to stop for the traffic backup caused by the initial crash and the semi rear-ended a car. That caused a chain reaction. All told, five vehicles were involved. One driver sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The right lane of eastbound I-96 was closed while emergency responders were on the scene.

MSP reminded drivers to be alert on the highways and watch for backups.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.