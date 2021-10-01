CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No serious injuries in chain-reaction crash on I-96 near Lowell

By Rachel Van Gilder
LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Minor injuries were reported following two crashes on I-96 south of Lowell Friday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway east of Alden Nash Avenue in Lowell Township.

The second crash happened around 2:30 p.m., also in the eastbound lanes close to Alden Nash.

Michigan State Police say a semi-truck driver failed to stop for the traffic backup caused by the initial crash and the semi rear-ended a car. That caused a chain reaction. All told, five vehicles were involved. One driver sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The right lane of eastbound I-96 was closed while emergency responders were on the scene.

MSP reminded drivers to be alert on the highways and watch for backups.

