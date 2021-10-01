CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots list 8 players as questionable vs. Buccaneers; Rob Gronkowski unlikely to play

 4 days ago
The final injury report of the week for the Patriots-Buccaneers game was released late Friday afternoon.

New England listed eight players as questionable, including Josh Uche (back), Nick Folk (knee), Isaiah Wynn (knee) and J.C. Jackson (knee), who popped up on the injury report Friday. Every player listed as questionable was limited on Friday.

Meanwhile for the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski (ribs) is listed as doubtful, which means he is unlikely to play. He did not practice at all this week.

Here is the complete Patriots injury report.

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (hamstring)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

LB Josh Uche (back)

LB Kyle Van Noy (groin)

LT Isaiah Wynn (knee)

