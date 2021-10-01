CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Chaves County Plains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY THROUGH 300 PM MDT At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Hope, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Chaves County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

