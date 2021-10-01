Moose & Maggie's Against the Odds NFL Picks: 2021 Week 4

Pete Hoffman is a little behind thanks to him being a slacker who takes vacation time during NFL season, so he’ll be giving some extra selections over the next few weeks – but right now, he’s 2-4 over the last two weeks, while 2020 winner Marc Malusis is 3-6 and three games behind Maggie Gray (6-3) after an oh-for week.

In this week’s Against the Odds, Moose goes back to his Golden Boy, Maggie is a tiger on Lions vs. Bears, and Pete went with two picks in the same game to get in his extra! Check out their picks for Week 4 below:

