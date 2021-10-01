CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots-Buccaneers injury report: Rob Gronkowski doubtful, J.C. Jackson questionable for Sunday night

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots added cornerback J.C. Jackson to their final injury report Friday, listing him as questionable with a new knee injury. Jackson is one of eight Patriots deemed questionable, including starting right tackle Trent Brown, safety Kyle Dugger and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Josh Uche. Jackson met with the media for regularly scheduled interviews this week, as did offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, historically a good sign they will play. Wynn and Bentley are also listed as questionable.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek on film story: ‘Has never happened once’

Rob Gronkowski’s film habits are getting him in trouble on the football field and at home. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers star tight end told reporters that his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, scolds him when he watches too much film. But, she quickly called him out on Twitter, when a fan asked if she could “confirm” the story is true.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Injury: Adam Schefter Offers Latest On Buccaneers Star

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski seems to be in line for an on-field return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Gronkowski briefly left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with what was reported...
NFL
CBS Boston

Rob Gronkowski Suffers Injury, But Returns To Buccaneers’ Game Vs. Rams

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski suffered quite the injury scare on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers’ tight end left Sunday’s game vs. the Rams after absorbing a hard, legal hit to the back from Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Gronkowski held on to the ball until he hit the ground, but immediately stayed down in obvious pain. Rob Gronkowski down on the turf and in clear pain after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/72yNyHpQVQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 26, 2021 The 32-year-old Gronkowski eventually made his way to the sideline medical tent under his own power, before walking...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski’s status vs. Patriots takes turn for worse

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a rib injury during last weekend’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but there was initially plenty of optimism that he was going to be fine for the reunion game against the New England Patriots in Week 4. However, the Buccaneers just listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night’s game even after he returned to practice on Friday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Buccaneers#Bucs#Patriots#Lb Josh Uche#Lb Kyle Van Noy#Rb Giovani Bernard
The Spun

Report: Rob Gronkowski’s Week 4 Injury Status Revealed

During this past Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski took a brutal shot to the ribs that forced him to miss a few snaps. Even though Gronkowski appeared to be in serious pain on Sunday, the latest update on his health...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gets concerning update on rib injury

After a strong start to the season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski may now miss a considerable amount of time due to a rib injury. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gronkowski suffered multiple fractured ribs during the Buccaneers’ 34-24 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCVB

Tedy Bruschi warns Patriots against overlooking Rob Gronkowski on Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady is getting most of the headlines going into this weekend's game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but former New England linebacker Tedy Bruschi thinks the Patriots should be careful not to forget another player with a lot to prove. Bruschi said...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski expected to play against Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is banged up heading into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New England Patriots, but that does not mean the star tight end is going to miss an opportunity to face his former team and coach. Gronk suffered a rib injury after taking a bit hit during...
NFL
Audacy

Rob Gronkowski ruled out, won't travel for Patriots game: reports

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will reportedly be out for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England due to a rib injury. The four-time All-Pro was not expected to travel with the team for the anticipated Week 4 matchup between the Bucs and the Pats on Sunday Night Football, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.
NFL
NFL

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report. Gronkowski did not participate in Friday's practice. Gronkowski suffered the injury when he caught a pass and was...
NFL
CBS Boston

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Has Broken And Cracked Ribs, Punctured Lung

FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski will miss his Gillette Stadium homecoming with a rib injury. On Sunday, the extent of his injury was revealed. The Bucs tight end did not travel to Foxboro for Sunday’s game between New England and Tampa Bay. Gronkowski suffered the injury during last week’s loss to the Rams, though he did return before the contest was over. NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday that the former Patriots tight end suffered four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung when he absorbed the hit. . @RobGronkowski tells me he actually has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung” which is about the only thing that would have kept him out of this game! So much more damage than was out there. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 3, 2021 According to other reports, Gronkowski is expected to miss multiple games, but could return within a few weeks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy