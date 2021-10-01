Patriots-Buccaneers injury report: Rob Gronkowski doubtful, J.C. Jackson questionable for Sunday night
The Patriots added cornerback J.C. Jackson to their final injury report Friday, listing him as questionable with a new knee injury. Jackson is one of eight Patriots deemed questionable, including starting right tackle Trent Brown, safety Kyle Dugger and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Josh Uche. Jackson met with the media for regularly scheduled interviews this week, as did offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, historically a good sign they will play. Wynn and Bentley are also listed as questionable.www.bostonherald.com
