How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to #13 BYU vs Utah State

BYU, who is ranked #13 in the latest AP poll, wrapped up an undefeated September last week with a win over USF. The Cougars look to kick off October in similar fashion on Friday against in-state rival Utah State. The game kicks off at 7 PM MST on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network is not included in most basic cable packages.

Below is the all the information you need to either watch, stream, or listen to BYU-Utah State.

Broadcast Information

TV: CBS Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

Game Information

#13 BYU (4-0) vs. Utah State (3-1)

Friday, Oct. 1

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. MDT

Logan, Utah

Maverick Stadium

BYU and Utah State will kick off at 7:00 PM MST on CBS Sports Network. BYU is 3-0 and ranked #13 following their win over UFS last Saturday. The Aggies are 3-1 with wins over Washington State, North Dakota, and Air Force, and one loss against Boise State.

The last time these two teams met was in 2019. BYU dominated Utah State in Logan by a score of 42-14.

Uniform Information

The Cougars will sport the classic royal away uniform with the "Giff" facemask on Friday night.

BYU will have worn five different uniform combinations in their first five games of the 2021 season. Utah State will be in their blackout uniforms.

