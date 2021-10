Two years ago I had the opportunity to explore the old abandoned Pinewood Cemetary. It's a creepy place with a history of paranormal activities and strange occurrences. The big iron gates at the entrance are affectionately known locally as "The Gates of Hell". Normally, tours are offered around Halloween and are meant to raise money for the preservation and restoration of the cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn't a tour last year and so far no tours have been announced this year either.

