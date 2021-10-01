CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Thousands report Bank of America outage

By Aliza Chasan
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00E4N3_0cEQc1t300

Thousands of customers reported Bank of America issues on Friday morning, according to DownDetector.

More than 12,000 reports had been made as of 11:15 a.m. By 3 p.m., most reports of issues had subsided.

“Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time,” Bank of America’s website said. “Your accounts continue to be secure. We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers as soon as possible.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage issue.

Many expressed frustration at the outage happening when they had bills and rent to pay.

Despite tweets to the contrary, a Bank of America help account on Twitter said around 10:30 a.m. that there were no known outages.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
gizadeathstar.com

BANK OUTAGES WORLDWIDE

Yesterday you might recall I blogged about the latest gimick of the Central Banksters in their push for Central Bank Digitial Currencies (CBDCs) being programmable digital currencies, a technology effectively giving them control not only on how the "money" is spent, but also the value of that money, on a case-by-case basis. In that blog I pointed out that the problem with such a system is its reliance on electronic technology.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader financial services sector, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following Monday's selloff. Shares of banks and financial services companies also saw strength last week following a rise in the 10-year US treasury yield....
STOCKS
wkzo.com

Bank of America launches research coverage for digital assets

(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp published its first research coverage focused on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets on Monday, joining other mainstream financial institutions as they strengthen their involvement with the asset class. The move, earlier reported by Bloomberg News, was confirmed later by a BofA spokesperson. The “digital...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Banking#Sensei#Weather#Bank Of America#Torisavagexx
Business Insider

Bank of America's online banking system went down Friday, locking thousands of customers out of their accounts

Bank of America's website was inaccessible to users on Friday morning, preventing thousands of customers from accessing their accounts. According to Bank of America, the company's online banking system was down. The bank posted a message on its website saying it is looking into the problem but reassuring customers their accounts were secure.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS 46

Bank of America outage clearing up in Atlanta, other big cities

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A massive Bank of America outage is clearing up after hours of customers reporting 'limited to no access' to their bank accounts or banking services. The outage, happening since at least Friday morning, was affecting Atlanta, surrounding cities, and several other cities across the country, according to reports.
ATLANTA, GA
ocscanner.news

Bank of America ATM’s Down Nationwide

Customers of Bank of America are telling OCSN that the ATMs are down at their branches, as well as the app. Turns out there is a problem nationwide with all ATMs. Employees of Bank of America told OCSN that they’re working to fix the problem. However, it might not be done for awhile.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
whdh.com

Bank of America outage preventing customers from accessing accounts

(WHDH) — Bank of America on Friday announced that it’s dealing with an issue that is preventing customers from accessing their accounts. In a statement posted on their website, Bank of America said, “Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time. Your accounts continue to be secure.”
ECONOMY
CharlotteObserver.com

Trouble with Bank of America online banking today? You’re not alone.

If you had trouble accessing your online account with Bank of America on Friday morning, you’re not alone — many customers reported issues with mobile and online banking. The bank told the Observer it was aware that some customers were “experiencing slowness” as they tried to access their account information on Friday and said it was working to improve the situation as soon as possible.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Tracking Bank of America's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Bank of America. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this...
MARKETS
CreditCards.com

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards benefits guide

The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card offers flexibility for those who want more control over their rewards categories. Here’s what to know. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptopolitan.com

Bank of America publishes research report on Cryptos, NFTs, and DeFi

Bank of America says the crypto market is now less more about Bitcoin. It’s too large to be ignored. It added that DeFi has the potential to provide financial services to over 1.7 billion unbanked globally. The future of the industry, however, depends on the public policy framework of governments.
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Bank Of America Sees Five Megatrends Behind Sportswear

In a new report, Bank Of America (BofA) identified five “megatrends” expected to drive sports apparel and footwear categories in the years ahead: Health & Wellness, Female Sports Participation, Hybrid Working Models, Affordable Luxury, and Sustainability. In a study conducted by Euromonitor analysts led by David Roux noted that global...
MARKETS
WPMI

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
WISH-TV

Hoosier bank included among ‘America’s Best’

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Only one Indiana bank is included in Newsweek’s inaugural list of “America’s Best Banks 2021.” The publication partnered with online loan marketplace LendingTree to compile the list, which was split into nearly 20 categories based on a number of factors, including fees, current and historical interest rates, and account terms.
INDIANA STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

325
Followers
185
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy