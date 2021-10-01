CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Argonauts re-sign veteran linebacker Justin Tuggle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Linebacker Justin Tuggle is back with the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos announced Friday they've re-signed Tuggle and signed defensive back Jalen Collins. Tuggle, 31, spent the 2017-18 seasons with Toronto, winning a Grey Cup with the club in his first campaign. The six-foot-three, 247-pound linebacker played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019.

