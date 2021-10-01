Queens County Farm Museum and Innovation QNS to distribute 12 tons of free compost at Kaufman Astoria Studios
The Queens County Farm Museum and Innovation QNS are collaborating on a unique initiative that will give urban farmers across the borough an opportunity to take their neighbor's food scraps and use them for their own gardens while building healthier food, soil and climate systems.
