Halloween 2021: Haunted houses, parties and more in San Diego
Ready to get scared? Here are the best haunted houses, trails, festivals and events happening in San Diego this spooky season. Don’t miss one of San Diego’s nationally-acclaimed haunted attractions: a mile-long trail of terror right in historic Balboa Park. All guests — who must be age 10 or older — follow a dark path littered with frightening characters. While there are certainly blood and guts, this haunted attraction is also known for employing psychological elements in its scare tactics. Face masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.www.pacificsandiego.com
Comments / 0