CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top 5 Trades of the Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on July 31. Major trades include a new buy into Kyoei Steel Ltd. (TSE:5440, Financial), selling out of the fund’s Cyberdyne Inc. (TSE:7779, Financial) holding, a reduction in its Kawada Technologies Inc. (TSE:3443, Financial) position and additions to the fund’s Nihon Unisys Ltd. (TSE:8056, Financial) and Siix Corp. (TSE:7613, Financial) holdings.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

5 Popular Guru Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows

With the S&P 500 up 30.65% year over year and the Buffett Indicator showing the U.S. stock market as “significantly overvalued” with an implied future return of -2.5% per year, it may feel like there are no more value opportunities left. Indeed, it’s difficult to find value in a market...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Wobble as Investors Weigh Debt Ceiling, Evergrande

U.S. stock futures wavered, as bond yields ticked up and investors weighed continued uncertainty about the debt ceiling and indebted property developer China Evergrande Group. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, leveling off following larger declines earlier in the day. The broad index closed last week down 2.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.4% Monday, pointing to muted declines in technology stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hennessy#Electronics#Kyoei Steel Ltd#Cyberdyne Inc#Kawada Technologies Inc#Nihon Unisys Ltd#Siix Corp Lrb#Takeei Corp#Sbs Holdings Inc#Mirait Holdings Corp#Ef On Inc
investing.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Small-caps, Commodities Continue To Outperform

Otherwise, it was a bust for our world-spanning global ETF opportunity set for the trading week through Friday, Oct. 1. For details on all the strategies and metrics in the tables, see this summary. Despite a fresh round of political turmoil in Washington, small-cap shares continued to edge higher, rising...
STOCKS
kdal610.com

ADNOC Drilling starts trading with $10 billion market cap

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will list on Sunday its drilling unit in a $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market. ADNOC Drilling, whose share offering received over $34 billion in demand, is expected to be among the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

This Top Small-Cap Just Became a Better Buy

Semler Scientific's product is beating out the competition in many important areas. With its uplist, Semler could now get broader attention from investors, lowering liquidity risk. Despite the risks, Semler's growth opportunities are extremely bright. When investors talk about software changing the world, few would immediately point to Semler Scientific...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Third Avenue Value Fund’s Top Trades in the 3rd Quarter

(Trades, Portfolio), founded by the late Martin Whitman, disclosed this week that its top trades during its fiscal third quarter included the closure of its Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP, Financial) holding and position boosts to Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC, Financial), PGS ASA (OSL:PGS, Financial) and Genting Singapore Ltd. (SGX:G13, Financial).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

Despite Market Volatility, This Small-Cap ETF Led Invesco Fund Flows

Small-cap equities can make amplified moves in the market, which might not be the best option in a downturn, but despite the latest market volatility, one ETF led Invesco’s fund flows the past week. In particular, it’s been the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) atop the leader board. Performance-wise, the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Large-cap funds are considered prudent choices for risk-averse investors when compared to their small and mid-cap counterparts. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history and offer more stability than mid or small caps. Companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

The Right Way to Access Small-Cap Quality

Among the various investment factors, many investors already know that growth, value, low volatility, and others are not constrained by market capitalization. For some unknowing investors, the quality factor may appear to be the exception. After all, quality stocks often pay dividends, are highly profitable, buy back stocks, have low debt burdens and high return on equity, and boast other positive traits. Those characteristics are often associated with large-cap fare and aren’t always common with small-cap stocks. What’s more, it’s hard to find small-caps that possess all of those traits.
STOCKS
irmagazine.com

IR in a bear market: The small-cap view

A shorter version of this interview appears in the fall issue of IR Magazine as part of a wider piece looking at IR in a bear market. Click here to read that feature now. Don’t have a team of 12? Not a $300+ bn market cap? Matt Chesler, partner at FNK IR, which specializes in small-cap investor relations, says that while the idea that fundamentals always rule remains true even at the small-cap end of the market, smaller firms face different challenges from their larger peers. ‘Smaller companies tend to experience sell-offs related to economic downturns and external events more rapidly than larger companies, even if their businesses are insulated from macro events,’ he points out.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Buy And Watch: Top IPOs, Big And Small Caps, Growth Stocks

With thousands of publicly-traded companies to choose from, how can you quickly find the best stocks to buy and watch right now? A good starting point for identifying the best stocks to watch is to regularly review S&P 500-beating stock lists that highlight the top-rated equities, including the IBD 50 list of leading growth stocks,…
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Small-Cap IPO With a Massive Market Opportunity

The global demand for data is growing exponentially, and the data center industry is one of the biggest beneficiaries. And while the big players like Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are excellent businesses, one of our experts recently bought a more up-and-coming player. In this Fool Live video...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Small Caps Just Got Big Boosts

The Nasdaq made big gains on Thursday. Veritone rose on an extended agreement with CBS News. PAVmed announced it had filed IPO paperwork for a major subsidiary. Thursday was another great day for the stock market, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lagged behind some other major market benchmarks. Nevertheless, the Nasdaq managed to gain almost a full percentage point by 12:30 p.m. EDT, and it moved to within just a few percent of all-time record highs.
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.67%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.67%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in October

One thing is for certain: the incredible bull run that began in early 2020 will at some point come to an end. But exactly when that will happen is anybody’s guess. What we do know is that the market is richly valued today. How richly valued may be up for debate, but there’s no denying that the TSX is full of companies trading at all-time highs with frothy valuations.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy