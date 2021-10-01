Top 5 Trades of the Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund

A shorter version of this interview appears in the fall issue of IR Magazine as part of a wider piece looking at IR in a bear market. Click here to read that feature now. Don’t have a team of 12? Not a $300+ bn market cap? Matt Chesler, partner at FNK IR, which specializes in small-cap investor relations, says that while the idea that fundamentals always rule remains true even at the small-cap end of the market, smaller firms face different challenges from their larger peers. ‘Smaller companies tend to experience sell-offs related to economic downturns and external events more rapidly than larger companies, even if their businesses are insulated from macro events,’ he points out.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO