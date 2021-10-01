Top 5 Trades of the Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund
(Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on July 31. Major trades include a new buy into Kyoei Steel Ltd. (TSE:5440, Financial), selling out of the fund’s Cyberdyne Inc. (TSE:7779, Financial) holding, a reduction in its Kawada Technologies Inc. (TSE:3443, Financial) position and additions to the fund’s Nihon Unisys Ltd. (TSE:8056, Financial) and Siix Corp. (TSE:7613, Financial) holdings.stockxpo.com
