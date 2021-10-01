Fort Valley State University unveils upgrades to football field, track. Take a look
When the Fort Valley State University Wildcats take the field Oct. 9 against Central State University, they’ll be stepping into a renovated stadium. Dr. Anthony Holloman, vice president for university advancement and athletics, said the renovation process began when university leaders realized the game day experience for athletes needed to reach the level of that for fans, who enjoy an entertainment area and suites.www.macon.com
Comments / 0