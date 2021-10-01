Wendy Williams Still Isn't Ready To Return To TV As Talk Show Announces Further Delays

Wendy Williams has been MIA from the television airwaves since her talk show went on summer hiatus. While Williams was active early in the summer, things took a dramatic turn when it was announced that Williams had contracted COVID-19. This spelled trouble for The Wendy Williams Show as the show was forced to push back its premiere date from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4. It seemed the talk show host was on the mend as the date drew closer. But now, devoted viewers will have to wait a bit longer for Williams’ return to television as further delays were announced.