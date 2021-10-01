ABC ‘Queens’ Eve, Brandy, Naturi and Nadine ‘Nasty Girl’ Video Has Dropped

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. ABC is premiering a new drama series titled ‘Queens’ ,Tuesday, October 19th at 10:00 pm, starring R&B, Hip Hop Heavy hitters Eve, Naturi Naughton (Tasha from Starz Power), Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy about four women in their 40’s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. Kinda of sorta sounds like a docu-series about Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy, right? Well their is more Hip Hop royalty involved in this project as ‘Verzuz’ co-creator Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer and music video director extraordinaire Tim Story who has directed music videos for music notables ‘NSync, India Arie, Monica, K-Ci & JoJo, Monica, The Lox and Tyrese just to name a few, has stepped in to help with his video wizardry for a banging music video to get us warmed up for the show.