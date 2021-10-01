CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS Slowdown: Why You Should Expect Longer Mail Delivery Times This Holiday Season

CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7TOb_0cEQaYkx00
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (KCNC-TV) — This year’s rush of mailing holiday packages is right around the corner. With that, the USPS is issuing a new message to mailers: Expect a slowdown of mail delivery.

The new standards will impact 40% of first class mail, revising existing one-to-three day service standards to five days. People in downtown Denver who rely on prompt mail delivery for business told KCNC-TV news of the USPS slowdown is frustrating.

“I personally mail CBD out to my customers and it’s timely for them because their pets are waiting on their medicine,” said Danielle Jarock, who owns Quality Paws Natural Pet. “I think as a small business owner we’ve just had to ebb and flow with post COVID times.”

eBay seller Jennifer Sesay Hayword was also frustrated by the USPS mail changes. “Most of the time I send small packages. It sucks. It really does.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAJQh_0cEQaYkx00

(credit: CBS)

“I mean it’s been a constant progression going back into the ‘70s,” echoed Will Sellman.

USPS also plans to temporarily hike prices on October 3 for the 2021 peak holiday season, as it has struggled with delivery over the past year because of the pandemic.

Western Area USPS representative James Boxrud was unable to offer CBS KCNC-TV an interview, but released a statement, saying in part: “The service standard changes that we have determined to implement are a necessary step towards achieving our goal of consistently meeting 95 percent service performance.

“The service standard changes are part of our balanced and comprehensive Delivering for America , 10-year strategic plan and will improve service reliability and predictability for customers and enhance the efficiency of the Postal Service network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rwdwb_0cEQaYkx00

(credit: CBS)

“The 10-year, comprehensive plan will help return the organization to financial sustainability and achieve service excellence while maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanding seven-day package delivery. The plan includes a combination of investments in technology, training, Post Offices and a new vehicle fleet; modernizing the Postal Service’s processing network; adopting best-in-class logistics practices across delivery and transportation operations; creating new revenue-generating offerings in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace and pricing changes as authorized by the Postal Regulatory Commission. The Postal Service Plan will spur cash flow and savings to make $40 billion in capital investments over the next 10 years, many of which have been long-delayed due to the organization’s financial challenges of the past decade.”

Comments / 0

