BINGHAMTON, NY – A film event for this weekend has been postponed.

The Binghamton Organ Society reports that the showing of the silent film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” will not be shown this Saturday due to a power issue with the organ providing the live music.

Instead the picture will be shown later in the month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.