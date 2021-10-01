Guthrie now offering Pfizer booster shot

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Pfizer COVID-19 booster is now available at Guthrie Primary Care locations for those that are eligible.

To be eligible for the third dose, you must have received your 2nd Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine six or more months ago and also fall into one of the following categories:

Be 65 or older

Be 18 or older with an underlying medical condition or high-risk occupation

Live in a long-term care facility

For more information on CDC guidance regarding eligibility, click the following link: here .

Appointments are required, and availability will be dependent on vaccine supply. Patients must arrive with their COVID-19 vaccine card to receive the Pfizer booster.

To schedule an appointment, please use eGuthrie or call Central Scheduling at 866-488-4743.

