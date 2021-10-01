Pa. honors fallen firefighters weekend, flags lowered to half-staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In observance of the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is honoring fallen Pennsylvania fire heroes who died in the line of duty.

“Not only do these men and women provide a valuable service and save lives, but they also play an important social role, organizing events and celebrations that bring their neighbors closer together,” Trego said.

In 2020, 87 firefighters died in the line of duty, a number that has been climbing annually for the past several years. During the ceremony, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be presenting each honoree’s family with an American flag that has been flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

in addition to the ceremony, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all American flags to be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings on Sunday, Oct. 3 from sunrise to sunset in observance of the day.

“Even when not facing the immediate danger of a fire that needs extinguished, firefighters put their lives on the line for others, missing countless birthdays and rarely getting a full night’s sleep,” Trego added. “They’re heroes; each and everyone deserves our gratitude.”

