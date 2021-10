NBA training camps are now less than a week away, starting on September 28. Here are three things to keep an eye on in camp. Since the Houston Rockets decided to meet John Wall halfway in finding a different team for him, so many opportunities were created for the younger players on the team. The Rockets just signed 26-year-old Dante Exum to the roster, which could earn him up to $15 million over the next three seasons. Exum has only scored 3.8 points per game while playing seven seasons in the NBA. Training camp starts soon so a ton of experimenting will take place.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO