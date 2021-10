By Irika Sargent and Carol Thompson CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago faces a carjacking crisis. The city is on pace to top last year’s numbers. You’ve heard from victims of those crimes. You’ve heard from police and community leaders trying to prevent those crimes. But, for the first time you’re hearing from some of the youngest carjackers committing those crimes. They talk about why they do it, how they do it and what it will take to get them to stop. Three teens sat down with CBS 2’s Irika Sargent for a candid conversation. We’re giving them a voice, not to glamorize to take advantage of them,...

